Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,590. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57.

