Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 57 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,816. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

