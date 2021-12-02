Amarillo National Bank Invests $12.06 Million in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.