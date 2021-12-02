Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 18,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.