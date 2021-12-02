Summit X LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

