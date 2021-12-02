Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Down 0.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.47 and last traded at $61.47. 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Separately, Citigroup cut Capitec Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9668 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Capitec Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

