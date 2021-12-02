Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 54.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,723 shares of company stock worth $1,990,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $234.61 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

