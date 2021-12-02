MINISO Group (MNSO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is one of 17 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MINISO Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.41 billion -$213.67 million 62.14 MINISO Group Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 29.15

MINISO Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group. MINISO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 4.25% 8.84% 5.47% MINISO Group Competitors 2.73% 13.07% 5.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MINISO Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MINISO Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group Competitors 289 2056 2925 110 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.60%. Given MINISO Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MINISO Group peers beat MINISO Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

