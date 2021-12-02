CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 5,143 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 75.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

