EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. EMCORE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EMCORE by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EMCORE by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EMCORE by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EMCORE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

