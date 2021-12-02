Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $16.22 or 0.00028342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $266.84 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

