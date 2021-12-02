Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Tops $0.48

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $48,373.24 and $29,665.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

