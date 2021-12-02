Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in November

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

