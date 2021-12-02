Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DURYY remained flat at $$8.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

