Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLLPF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 228,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,905. Hello Pal International has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

