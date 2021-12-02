Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading 10.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 3,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Specifically, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,716,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

