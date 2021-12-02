XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA stock remained flat at $$1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

