Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $400.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $32.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 104.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,840,000 after buying an additional 627,031 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 274.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

