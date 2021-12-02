Truist Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lifted by Truist from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 16,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 793,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

