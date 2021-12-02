ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SEB Equities

SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,000.00.

RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.82. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

