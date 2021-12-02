Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00 at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.95. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.