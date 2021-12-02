62,195 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.77% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36.

