Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 791 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,249.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in Expedia Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 5,199 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 509,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,539,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,381 shares of company stock worth $39,354,061. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.26.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

