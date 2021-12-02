Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,855 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 89,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

