Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.01. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

