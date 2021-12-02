CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

