Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 89,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $213.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.76 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

