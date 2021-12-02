Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,310 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

