Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after purchasing an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.