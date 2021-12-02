Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 1,585 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $284.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.93 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

