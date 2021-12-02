Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1,035.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.