Fundamentun LLC Invests $666,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

