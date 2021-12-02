Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $259.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.