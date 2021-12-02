Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,955,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.