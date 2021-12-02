Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $390,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 197,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,184,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 81,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

