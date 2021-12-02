Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 435 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,172,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.