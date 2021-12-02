614 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $97,216,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $339.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,375 shares of company stock valued at $33,761,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

