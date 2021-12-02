Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

