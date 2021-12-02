Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 11,257 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE stock opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

