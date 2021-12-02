Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 254 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 34.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $104.60 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,699. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

