Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

