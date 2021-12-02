Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $132.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

