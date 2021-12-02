NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,269,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $318.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $795.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

