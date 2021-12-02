Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,718,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,518 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.47% of Carvana worth $2,327,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $219.40 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,575 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

