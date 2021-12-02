Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.73 Billion Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,436 shares during the quarter. BioNTech comprises 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,732,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 43.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 174.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.54.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $316.16 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.10.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

