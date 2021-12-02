Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.26 Billion Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 12.79% of Chegg worth $1,258,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -457.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

