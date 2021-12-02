Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $1,086,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCI opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

