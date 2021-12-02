Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 1,469 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE PIPR opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

