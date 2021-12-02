Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,027 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

