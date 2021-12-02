Ellevest Inc. Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,384 shares of company stock valued at $69,352,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

